WeWork said to eye debt raise ahead of IPO

By David Bell

NEW YORK, July 8 (IFR) - Co-working space provider WeWork Cos. is said to be looking to raise US$3bn-US$4bn of debt in a facility backed by cashflows from the buildings it operates, to try and boost confidence in its liquidity profile ahead of a planned IPO this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the firm had met with Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange the debt financing, citing people familiar with the deal who said it would highlight the value of its office leases.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the borrowing facility could grow to as big as US$10bn over the next few years, but cautioned that there was no certainty that the deal would materialize.

Additional debt financing tied to cashflows from the company's properties could be a way of trying to demonstrate to equity investors, ahead of a planned IPO later this year, that the firm has sufficient liquidity to see it through to profitability.

Last year the company posted US$1.9bn of losses as it continued to fund its rapid expansion across the globe. The company is now the largest office tenant in New York, Washington D.C. and London.

The company said in the first quarter that it had US$5.9bn of pro forma cash and cash equivalents on hand.

For commercial real estate investors and lenders speaking with IFR the costs of this rapid expansion are hard to ignore, despite the growing appeal of the co-working model.

"In terms of what they're doing for the space - it's perhaps the new way of working," said Mimi Cheng, head of CMBS pricing and distribution at CIBC.

"But taking a risk on WeWork is different from being optimistic about the idea of co-working," she said. "The business is evolving. But as a lender, as a debt holder, people are still waiting to see how that transpires into financial stability."

BIGGER TENANTS

WeWork's model has evolved with more large companies now opting to rent large swathes of space and outsource the responsibilities of building management to WeWork.

WeWork says that 40% of its tenants are now companies with over 500 employees, which tend to be more stable than start-ups and individual workers.

"More and more companies are opening in these spaces and there seems to be some value to the flexibility that you get with co-working spaces," said Dan Lisser, a senior director at Marcus & Millichap who sources debt and equity financing for commercial real estate.

But the model has not been tested in a down market, he said, where rental income could potentially drop, but the company may still be obligated to pay the lease.

Other sources said the experience of office rental firm Regus was an example of what could go wrong when this happens.

That firm's US operations filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2003 after expanding rapidly before the dotcom bubble brought rents tumbling down and it was unable to renegotiate its leases.

GROWING CMBS EXPOSURE

Regardless of what format the potential new debt comes in, both WeWork and Regus have a growing footprint in the CMBS market which has already been drawing scrutiny from debt investors and rating agencies.

According to data from Trepp, 33 of WeWork's US locations form part of the collateral in 53 loans securitized in US$2.685bn of CMBS debt.

Regus has 60 locations that form part of 85 CMBS loans totalling US$3.789bn.

From a CMBS perspective, the risks posed by co-working are constantly changing as the market evolves, said Joe Baksic, managing director in the structured finance group at Moody's.

There are several loans in the CMBS market where WeWork represents the lion share, if not all of a property's revenue, said Baksic.

Most of the co-working exposures Moody's has rated is diversified in conduit structures, which mitigates bond-level exposure.

"However, there may be individual deals where the creditworthiness of certain bonds in the capital structure could be affected if there was a huge failure of a co-working business model," he said.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Location is also a growing factor.

Co-working companies have traditionally focused on prime urban areas, but that trend is starting to change, Baksic said.

More facilities are being opened up in smaller locations that may not benefit from the same level of leasing demand as larger markets.

"Some of these smaller locations do pose greater credit risk," he said.

And given the fast-changing nature of the business and WeWork's aggressive expansion plan, the 10-year maturity of CMBS loans are a long horizon for some investors.

"It's hard to see it being around in 5-10 years in the same form," said one securitization investor. "That makes underwriting deals that are reliant on them as tenants pretty difficult."