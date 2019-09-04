WeWork adds woman to its board after backlash ahead of IPO

Reuters





By Joshua Franklin

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - WeWork owner, The We Company, said on Wednesday it will add a woman, Frances Frei, to its board of directors and unwound a $5.9 million payment to its chief executive for use of the trademarked word "We" ahead of a planned initial public offering.

The moves come after criticism of We Company's IPO filing last month, which showed it planned to go public with an all-male board of directors and disclosed the payment to Chief Executive Adam Neumann's company.

The company said it will add another director to its board within a year of the IPO, "with a commitment to increasing the board's gender and ethnic diversity."

The We Company had originally planned to go public with an all-male seven-member board, a practice major investors such as BlackRock Inc frown upon.

WeWork, which rents desks to companies and individuals with a focus on startups and entrepreneurs, has helped popularize the concept of shared office space.It was valued at $47 billion earlier this year.

Despite the company's breakneck growth, there are concerns over a mismatch between its cash flow and liabilities, given that it rents workspace to clients under short-term contracts, but pays rent for them itself under long-term leases.

New York-based We Company, founded in 2010, saw its revenue double to $1.54 billion in the first half of this year, though its losses were 25% higher during the period than a year earlier, at $900 million.

Led by co-founder Adam Neumann, the company is looking to go public against a turbulent market backdrop, with the U.S.-China trade dispute contributing towards the worst August in four years for stocks on Wall Street.

J.P. Morgan Securities (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) are among a nine-member underwriting team for the IPO.