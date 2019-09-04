Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Westwood Holdings Group Inc ( WHG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WHG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.2, the dividend yield is 10.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHG was $27.2, representing a -53.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.16 and a 2.45% increase over the 52 week low of $26.55.

WHG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). WHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHG Dividend History page.

The following ETF(s) have WHG as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust ( SMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an decrease of -2.88% over the last 100 days.