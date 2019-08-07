Westrock Company (WRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Westrock Company ( WRK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.455 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.82, the dividend yield is 5.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRK was $34.82, representing a -39.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.23 and a 8.78% increase over the 52 week low of $32.01.

WRK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) and Ball Corporation ( BLL ). WRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports WRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.79%, compared to an industry average of -15.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF ( CUT )

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund ( WOOD )

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ( FXZ )

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF ( RNDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an decrease of -0.14% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of WRK at 4.8%.