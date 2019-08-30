Westpac Banking (WBK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Westpac Banking Corp (Symbol: WBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.88, changing hands as high as $19.05 per share. Westpac Banking Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WBK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.41 per share, with $20.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.01.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »