Quantcast

Westpac Banking (WBK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Friday, shares of Westpac Banking Corp (Symbol: WBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.88, changing hands as high as $19.05 per share. Westpac Banking Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Westpac Banking Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WBK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.41 per share, with $20.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WBK


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?