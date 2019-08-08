Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Westlake Chemical Partners LP ( WLKP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.458 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WLKP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.67, the dividend yield is 8.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLKP was $22.67, representing a -16.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.30 and a 11.95% increase over the 52 week low of $20.25.

WLKP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). WLKP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports WLKP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 39.74%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLKP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.