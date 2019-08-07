Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation ( WAB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.15, the dividend yield is .66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAB was $73.15, representing a -36.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.40 and a 18.08% increase over the 52 week low of $61.95.

WAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ). WAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports WAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.55%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WAB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio ( RGI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 1.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WAB at 1.61%.