Western Union Company (WU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Western Union Company ( WU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.74, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WU was $23.74, representing a -0.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.75 and a 44.58% increase over the 52 week low of $16.42.

WU is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). WU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.75. Zacks Investment Research reports WU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.07%, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WU as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT )

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF ( SDOG )

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CDL )

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CDC )

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF ( SYLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOAT with an increase of 5.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WU at 2.79%.