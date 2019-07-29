Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Western Midstream Partners, LP ( WES ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.618 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.35, the dividend yield is 8.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WES was $30.35, representing a -19.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.69 and a 17.23% increase over the 52 week low of $25.89.

WES is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). WES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports WES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.53%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WES as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP )

The Organics ETF ( ORG )

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund ( EWA )

iShares Trust ( IDV )

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund ( EPP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWA with an increase of 6.03% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of WES at 6.64%.