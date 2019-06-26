Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that WDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.1, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDC was $41.1, representing a -48.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.12 and a 21.49% increase over the 52 week low of $33.83.

WDC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. ( TEL ) and KLA-Tencor Corporation ( KLAC ). WDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports WDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -70.21%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WDC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WDC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF ( XTH )

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund ( QTEC )

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF ( RNDV )

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF ( FTEC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTEC with an increase of 15.12% over the last 100 days. XTH has the highest percent weighting of WDC at 3.03%.