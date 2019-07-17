Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd ( WIA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WIA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that WIA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.59, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIA was $11.59, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.67 and a 11.23% increase over the 52 week low of $10.42.

