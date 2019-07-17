Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 ( WIW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that WIW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.22, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIW was $11.22, representing a -1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.35 and a 12.09% increase over the 52 week low of $10.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.