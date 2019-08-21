Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (GFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. ( GFY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that GFY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.35, the dividend yield is 5.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFY was $16.35, representing a -1.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.63 and a 10.02% increase over the 52 week low of $14.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.