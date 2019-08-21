Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc ( MTT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that MTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.31, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTT was $22.31, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.50 and a 15.18% increase over the 52 week low of $19.37.

MTT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.