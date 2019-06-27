Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation ( WMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that WMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.06, the dividend yield is 12.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMC was $10.06, representing a -11.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.38 and a 21.79% increase over the 52 week low of $8.26.

WMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). WMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports WMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.88%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an decrease of -4.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WMC at 3.53%.