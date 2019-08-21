Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. (MMU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, Inc. ( MMU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MMU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that MMU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.8, the dividend yield is 4.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMU was $14.8, representing a -4.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.44 and a 28.7% increase over the 52 week low of $11.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.