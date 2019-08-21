Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. ( IGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that IGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.01, the dividend yield is 4.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGI was $21.01, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.80 and a 21.73% increase over the 52 week low of $17.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.