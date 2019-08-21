Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc ( SBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.31, the dividend yield is 3.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBI was $9.31, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.34 and a 13.81% increase over the 52 week low of $8.18.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.