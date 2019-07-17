Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. ( HYI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.089 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that HYI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.25, the dividend yield is 7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYI was $15.25, representing a -0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.38 and a 18.9% increase over the 52 week low of $12.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HYI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.