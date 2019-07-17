Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. ( HIO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.09, the dividend yield is 7.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.09, representing a -1.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.17 and a 22.95% increase over the 52 week low of $4.14.

