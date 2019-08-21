Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. (HIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund, Inc. ( HIO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.06, the dividend yield is 7.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIO was $5.06, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.17 and a 22.22% increase over the 52 week low of $4.14.

