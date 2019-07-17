Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. ( HIX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.06, the dividend yield is 7.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIX was $7.06, representing a -0.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.12 and a 30.26% increase over the 52 week low of $5.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.