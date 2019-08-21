Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. ( HIX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.72, the dividend yield is 8.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIX was $6.72, representing a -5.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.12 and a 23.99% increase over the 52 week low of $5.42.

