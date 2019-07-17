Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc ( EHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.28% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.97, the dividend yield is 7.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHI was $9.97, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.99 and a 24.86% increase over the 52 week low of $7.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHI Dividend History page.