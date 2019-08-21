Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc ( EHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.74, the dividend yield is 7.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHI was $9.74, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.01 and a 21.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.99.

