Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. ( GDO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.101 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that GDO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.2, the dividend yield is 7.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDO was $17.2, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.58 and a 17.01% increase over the 52 week low of $14.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,