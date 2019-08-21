Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc ( EMD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that EMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.78, the dividend yield is 8.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMD was $13.78, representing a -5.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.54 and a 16.58% increase over the 52 week low of $11.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.