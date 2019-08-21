Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Western Asset Bond Fund ( WEA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WEA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.62, the dividend yield is 5.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEA was $13.62, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.51 and a 14.45% increase over the 52 week low of $11.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.