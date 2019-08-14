Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( WAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.15, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAL was $44.15, representing a -26.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.01 and a 18.08% increase over the 52 week low of $37.39.

WAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports WAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.79%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WAL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF ( KBE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an decrease of -2.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WAL at 1.66%.