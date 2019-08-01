Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Westamerica Bancorporation ( WABC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.1, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WABC was $64.1, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.39 and a 23.15% increase over the 52 week low of $52.05.

WABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WABC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.