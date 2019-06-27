WestAmerica Bancorporation Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WABC

In trading on Thursday, shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.05, changing hands as high as $61.13 per share. WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WABC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.05 per share, with $65.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $60.99.
