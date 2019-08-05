West Bancorporation (WTBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

West Bancorporation ( WTBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WTBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.64, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTBA was $20.64, representing a -16.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.85 and a 14.29% increase over the 52 week low of $18.06.

WTBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WTBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.