Quantcast

Wesfarmers gets regulator nod for $160 mln Catch Group buy

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Monday said it will not oppose conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd's$160 million acquisition of online retailer Catch Group.

"The current growth in online marketplaces is fostering competition between providers, and feedback indicated that Wesfarmers' proposed acquisition of Catch would be unlikely to change that level of competition," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said.

In June, Wesfarmers said it would buy Catch Group, its third takeover bid this year, to boost the small online footprint of its retail units such as Kmart and Target amid a big shift by Australian shoppers to the web.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: WES


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar