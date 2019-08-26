Quantcast

Wesfarmers annual profit rises on strong hardware sales

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd reported a 13.5% rise in annual profit on Tuesday, driven by higher sales in its hardware business, even as the country's spending slowdown hurt the company's discount department stores.

The company reported an adjusted net profit from continuing operations of A$1.94 billion ($1.31 billion) for the 12 months ended June 30, up from A$1.71 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of A$1.92 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

However, profit in Wesfarmers' cut-price retail business, which includes Kmart and Target stores, fell to A$540 million from A$626 million, but within the company's forecast range.

The company has become more susceptible to discretionary spending since it spun off its supermarket chain, Coles Group Ltd , last year.

Wesfarmers' revenue from continuing operations rose 4.3% to A$27.92 billion.

The Perth-based firm declared a final dividend of A$0.78, compared to A$1.20 last year.

($1 = A$1.48)





