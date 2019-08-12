Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.4%

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. WAIR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $9.78 to $10.99 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Wesco Aircraft. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Wesco Aircraft currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. Price

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may consider Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

