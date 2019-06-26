Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) closed at $10.58, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the aircraft parts distributor had gained 2.96% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WAIR as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, WAIR is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $436.87 million, up 6.46% from the year-ago period.

WAIR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $1.70 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12% and +8.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WAIR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. WAIR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, WAIR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.55, which means WAIR is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that WAIR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.