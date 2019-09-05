WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

WesBanco, Inc. ( WSBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WSBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.98, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBC was $33.98, representing a -31.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.66 and a 2.38% increase over the 52 week low of $33.19.

WSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.56%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.