WES Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/30/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.618, payable on 8/13/19. As a percentage of WES's recent stock price of $30.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of Western Midstream Partners LP to trade 2.03% lower - all else being equal - when WES shares open for trading on 7/30/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $25.89 per share, with $37.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.50.

In Friday trading, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

