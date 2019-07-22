WES Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.87, changing hands as high as $31.14 per share. Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $25.89 per share, with $37.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.01.
