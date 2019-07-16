WERN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.66, changing hands as high as $32.78 per share. Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.27 per share, with $42.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.69.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »