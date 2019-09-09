Wendy's sees no growth in 2019 core earnings

Reuters





Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co said on Monday it does not expect growth in its 2019 core earnings due to one-time expenses from its plan to expand its breakfast offerings across its U.S. restaurants in 2020.

The company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be in the range flat to down 2% from the prior expectation of growth of about 2.5%-4.5%.

