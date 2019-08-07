Wendy's quarterly revenue falls short of estimates

Reuters





Aug 7 (Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy's Co reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that fell short of analysts' estimates, hit by tough competition in a crowded U.S. restaurant market.

The results come weeks after other established chains such as McDonald's Corp , Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks Corp reported solid growth, driven by new menu additions and expanded delivery services.

Wendy's has also revamped its menu. The chain launched its $5 Biggie Bag combo offer in March, while it added a new line of chicken sandwiches to its 'Made to Crave' menu in April.

Total revenue rose 5.9% to $435.3 million, but came in below estimates of $439.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose 8.4% to $32.4 million from a year earlier.

Excluding items, Wendy's, which also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast, earned 18 cents per share, beating estimate of 17 cents.