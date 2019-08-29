Wendy's Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Wendy's Company ( WEN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.67, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEN was $21.67, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.78 and a 44.85% increase over the 52 week low of $14.96.

WEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). WEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports WEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.55%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.