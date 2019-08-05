WEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.83, changing hands as low as $17.54 per share. Wendy's Co shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WEN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.96 per share, with $20.14 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.64.
