Welltower Inc. (WELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Welltower Inc. ( WELL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WELL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.99, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WELL was $87.99, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.44 and a 44.41% increase over the 52 week low of $60.93.

WELL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). WELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports WELL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.37%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WELL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WELL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WELL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF ( REZ )

iShares Trust ( ICF )

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF ( RWR )

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF ( SCHH )

The Long-Term Care ETF ( OLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 11.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WELL at 9%.