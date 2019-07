Reuters





July 16 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported a 22% increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped partly by the fourth-largest U.S. lender's aggressive cost cutting.

Net income applicable to common stock to $5.85 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.79 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier (graphic).

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.