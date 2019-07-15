Wells Fargo (WFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

This looks like it can finally be the year Wells Fargo (WFC), which has been overwhelmed one scandal after another, takes a necessary step forward and re-invent itself. But first, the troubled bank must find its next CEO.

The San Francisco-based bank is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Reports suggest that Cathy Bessant, a veteran of rival Bank of America (BAC), is in talks to take on the new role. Former Wells CEO Tim Sloan stepped down abruptly in late March, having served in that role since October 2016. Bessant is BofA's chief operations and technology officer, serving in that role since 2015.

Is she the right person for the job? That remains to be seen. Her first task will be to move the bank beyond its various scandals surrounding improper business practices and set a new tone towards growth and stability. While the bank is working on cutting costs, on Tuesday it must also show growth in customer accounts as well as in increased lending activity, among areas. Doing so could allay investor concerns that the bank is on track to meet its operational goals in a low-rate environment — something the new CEO would be happy about.

In that regard, Wells Fargo still has a long way to go to earn Wall Street’s trust. Who becomes the new CEO notwithstanding, but to the extent on Tuesday Wells Fargo can show modest improvements in key areas of the business, the troubled bank, which still has a strong underlying business, could be a stop turnaround play for the next 12 to 18 months.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect Wells Fargo to earn $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.94 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 98 cents per share on revenue of $21.55 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 13% year over year to $4.69 per share, while full-year revenue of $83.55 billion would decline 3.3% year over year.

The top- and bottom-line numbers are not expected to be strong, given the deficits Wells Fargo has had to work with over the year. What’s more, the bank — as with its “too big to fail” peers — will be operating in a low-interest rate environment. One area that looks promising due to low interest rates will be Wells Fargo’s mortgage banking business, which could see higher revenue due to a recent rise in mortgage refinance volume. That, combined with an uptick in refinance activity bodes well for that area of the business.

Another area investors will be an eye on will be Wells Fargo’s expenses, given the investments the bank has made to areas such as mobile banking technology, digital lending and brokerage offerings., There’s also the legal costs Wells Fargo has likely incurred to litigate its aforementioned consumer account violations. On the bright side, the stock is trading at a cheap valuation. And assuming there are no more “shoes to drop” in terms of scandals, sentiment around Wells Fargo could improve once a new CEO is appointed.