Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund ( ERH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ERH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 113th quarter that ERH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.34, the dividend yield is 6.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERH was $13.34, representing a -0.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.41 and a 24.82% increase over the 52 week low of $10.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.