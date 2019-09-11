Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund ( ERC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.099 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.37, the dividend yield is 9.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERC was $12.37, representing a -3.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.78 and a 20.45% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERC Dividend History page.