Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund ( ERC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ERC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.06% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.68, the dividend yield is 9.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERC was $12.68, representing a -0.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.75 and a 23.47% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.